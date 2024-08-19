Police crackdown on laughing gas sales in Pattaya nightclubs

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 17, police launched an operation against the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in Pattaya. The raid, led by Pol. Col. Pattanapong Sripinproh, Superintendent of Division 2 of the Anti-Human Trafficking Division, involved senior officers and a joint task force from Pattaya Tourist Police and Pattaya Police Station.







“Our goal is to tackle the illegal sale of nitrous oxide and address the serious health risks associated with its misuse,” Pol. Col. Pattanapong stated. The operation focused on nightclubs and bars along Pattaya’s famous Walking Street. Police visited multiple venues to educate business operators about the legal penalties for selling nitrous oxide and to warn of its severe health risks. “Nitrous oxide can cause significant damage to the nervous system and brain, and in extreme cases, it can be fatal,” he added.

During the raid, authorities revisited a secret bar previously raided for selling nitrous oxide. While the venue was still open, it was found to be exclusively selling cannabis-based products. The back room, where illegal activities had previously occurred, was now sealed off, and no evidence of nitrous oxide or other illicit substances was found.

The operation was part of a nationwide directive from Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridech, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). “This directive aims to combat the recreational misuse of nitrous oxide, which, despite its medical uses, has become popular among teenagers and tourists for its psychoactive effects,” explained Pol. Col. Pattanapong. “Inhalation of large amounts can cause nausea, unconsciousness, and even death, leading us to enforce a strict ban on its sale in Pattaya’s entertainment venues.”

