Police bust large-scale illegal gambling operation in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 18, authorities dismantled a significant illegal gambling operation in a storage facility near a rubber plantation in Klong Yai village, Pong Sub-district, East Pattaya. The raid was initiated after a tip-off led undercover officers to confirm the presence of the gambling den.

Pol. Col. Atthapol Itthayophaskul, Chief of Huay Yai Police Station, coordinated the operation with district officials and local police. Over 50 officers from both district administration and police forces surrounded the gambling den, concealed within a storage building behind a residential house and adjacent to a rubber plantation, near Highway 36 (Pattaya-Rayong route).







Officers found more than 20 vehicles parked nearby and discovered over 40 gamblers, both men and women, engrossed in a dice game. As authorities approached, many attempted to flee into the nearby forest. Despite their efforts, 17 individuals, four men and thirteen women aged between 35 and 50, were detained. Officers seized various gambling tools and a substantial amount of cash, along with food, drinks, and fruits prepared for the gamblers.

Preliminary questioning revealed that Mrs Khemthit Chanchueng, a 71-year-old woman, admitted to owning the gambling den. She claimed the operation had recently started, focusing on dice games and gathering only on Sundays. Mrs Khemthit stated that the day’s gambling had cost her over 10,000 baht, leaving her with just 40 baht when the raid occurred. Authorities are sceptical of her claims and plan a thorough investigation to uncover the full scope of the illegal operation and prosecute all involved parties.



































