Police crackdown on illegal activities on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers targeted illegal vendors selling alcoholic beverages and renting out mats and chairs to tourists on Pattaya Beach, following a recent incident of aggression towards law enforcement.

The crackdown was prompted by an earlier confrontation where municipal officers attempted to apprehend vendors illegally renting out mats and deck chairs. One vendor, described as a man aged 40-45, resisted arrest aggressively, causing disturbance among tourists. This incident spurred Weekit Manarojkit, District Chief of Bang Lamung, to initiate a sting operation.







Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sang-ied disguised himself as a tourist to observe the vendor’s activities covertly. The operation confirmed that the suspect was unlawfully selling alcoholic beverages and renting out beach equipment. This discovery led to a raid where authorities confiscated illicit goods, including money used in the sting operation, alcoholic beverages, and drug paraphernalia (though no drugs were found).

The suspect admitted to drug use and expressed remorse for his previous behaviour, citing intoxication as a factor. He now faces charges for selling alcohol without a license, operating outside permitted hours, and drug-related offenses. Additional vendors were also arrested for illegally renting out deck chairs. The main suspect, identified as “Ek” has been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, as authorities continue efforts to maintain order and compliance on Pattaya Beach.





































