Police console Israeli tourist emotionally distressed by middle-east war

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya swiftly responded to a distress call near the entrance of Walking Street South Pattaya on the evening of October 9. Encountering a visibly agitated foreign national, identified as Masim Mazzawi, a 23-year-old Israeli, authorities found him barefoot and pacing anxiously, seemingly unable to communicate his predicament.







Despite their best efforts, tourist police were unable to console Mazzawi, who appeared deeply troubled. After more than 40 minutes of attempting to understand his situation, authorities decided to escort him to a nearby refuge – a Jewish synagogue in Soi Bua Khao, renowned for providing support in times of distress.







Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Mazzawi’s distress was linked to the on-going war between Israel and Gaza. The turmoil had left him stranded in Pattaya, separated from his family, and deeply concerned about their safety. Subsequently, it was learned that Mr. Mazzawi departed for Israel on the morning of October 10, seeking to be reunited with his loved ones amid the challenging circumstances in his homeland.















