Police conduct inspections to ensure safety on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rapid Response Unit at Chonburi Provincial Police led a specialized task force in a proactive search operation along Pattaya Beach on February 2. The operation aimed to address concerns regarding the possession of weapons and maintain overall security in the area.

Over 20 police officers focused on inspecting groups of young individuals congregated on the beach. The primary goal was to identify and deter the possession of weapons, ensuring public safety and preventing potential violent incidents.







Officers adopted a randomized approach to search and investigation, with particular attention to concealed weapons. The operation included searches for firearms, knives, and illegal substances to mitigate the risk of violent confrontations among groups of young people.

Notably, no illegal items were discovered during the operation, affirming the effectiveness of the proactive measures taken by the police to uphold safety and order along Pattaya Beach.































