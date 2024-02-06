Pattaya mayor inspects Wongamat Beach following wastewater discharge claims

PATTAYA, Thailand – An on-site inspection was conducted near Wongamat Beach, Soi Naklua 16, on February 5 in response to social media reports of wastewater discharge into the sea.

The inspection team included Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, Banglamung District Chief Wikit Manarojkit, and officials from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pattaya police, tourist police, and the Sanitary Department, revealed that the water discoloration was not due to wastewater discharge from hotels or businesses, but rather from accumulated rainwater with suspended sediment.







The Sanitary Department promptly addressed the issue by cleaning clogged drainage and securing lids to prevent sand infiltration and wastewater leakage. Mayor Poramet explained Pattaya’s practice of combining clean and wastewater for joint discharge into 1.20-meter diameter fibre reinforced concrete drainage pipes along the beach. The combined water is directed to the plant (PS7) at the entrance of the Walking Street. Another wastewater treatment plant in the Nongyai area, with a capacity of approximately 65,000 cubic meters, plays a crucial role in maintaining water quality.

Poramet said that Pattaya is expediting the construction of an enhanced drainage system. Until its completion, preventive measures include regular sand flushing, tightening valve caps, and monitoring water pressure to prevent drainage lid openings. Officials are also considering upgrading aging water pump systems at various locations.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the legal obligations of business establishments, highlighting routine inspections by Pattaya City to ensure wastewater treatment compliance. He underscored that the current issue stemmed from heavy rainfall and reiterated the district’s commitment to resolving concerns related to water quality. He urged residents to trust in the city’s efforts to maintain environmental standards.































