Police close in on parents responsible for abandoned newborn found in trash bag in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents in Nongprue area were shocked to discover the lifeless body of a male newborn discarded in a black trash bag along Soi Pattana 4, East Pattaya. The bag, found near a wire fence, contained a blood-stained white shirt, a brown cloth wrapping the infant, and remnants of waste, including the placenta and umbilical cord.







The discovery was made by a passerby who alerted authorities, leading to an immediate investigation by Nongprue Police. Officers documented the scene and initiated a search for security camera footage to trace the parents responsible for the heinous act. Community members expressed outrage, condemning the parents for their heartless actions, as the newborn had been left in the intense heat.

Police are now working to identify the parents and hold them accountable for abandoning the infant in such a cruel manner. This tragic event has sparked widespread condemnation from the local community, who are calling for justice for the innocent child.



























