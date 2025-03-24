Pattaya officials address public concerns over drunk individuals and parking issues at beaches

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya officials tackle rising concerns over public drunkenness and inappropriate behavior on the beach.

PATTAYA, Thailand –In a recent incident at Pattaya Beach, local officials from Jomtien’s municipal office intervened when they found a heavily intoxicated man lying on the sidewalk near the beach. The individual was assessed and, upon confirming his condition, was assisted and transported to a safer location for rest.

Citizens have expressed frustration about growing issues at the beach, including public drunkenness and inappropriate behavior. One individual shared their experience of witnessing two men, likely not homeless, urinating in the sea in front of tourists. Others criticized the lack of cleanliness and proper behavior, calling for more enforcement against public indecency.



There have also been complaints about vendors blocking roads and the lack of parking spaces. One frustrated resident called for more action, urging others to report any such issues to local authorities for swift resolution, including the removal of street vendors obstructing pedestrian access.

Pattaya’s beaches are facing a growing concern about cleanliness and public behavior. While the city continues to develop as a tourist hub, it’s clear that more steps are needed to maintain a safe and respectful environment for both residents and visitors. Pattaya City Hall Hotline 1337

Frustration grows as vendors block roads and public spaces, urging residents to report to authorities.

Tourists and locals call for better enforcement after witnessing public indecency and lack of beach cleanliness.












