Causes of increasing accidents on Pattaya roads and what tourists should be aware of

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has unfortunately become notorious for a rising number of road accidents, especially involving motorcycles. The causes of these incidents are numerous, but a few key factors stand out, particularly for both residents and tourists.

One significant cause is the rapid increase in traffic, especially during peak tourist seasons. With a rise in both local and foreign tourists, roads become crowded, and many tourists opt for motorcycles as an easy, convenient mode of transportation.







However, this comes with its risks. Inexperienced riders, along with the failure to wear proper safety gear, such as helmets, increases the likelihood of accidents. Many visitors are unfamiliar with local traffic laws and road conditions, which can make navigating Pattaya’s streets hazardous.

Another factor is speeding. Motorcycles and cars, especially those in a hurry, often speed along Pattaya’s busy streets, disregarding traffic signals and road safety measures. In addition, poorly maintained roads, especially in some tourist areas, contribute to the dangers faced by both locals and visitors. Lack of proper signage and lighting on certain roads only adds to the hazards.



For tourists, it is crucial to exercise caution when traveling around Pattaya. Following these precautions can help keep everyone safe.

▪ Always wear a helmet – Despite it being a law, not all motorcyclists wear helmets, and tourists should follow this important safety practice.

▪ Stick to speed limits – Avoid speeding, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

▪ Be cautious at intersections – Pattaya is known for its busy intersections. Always stop at red lights and look for any incoming vehicles before crossing.

▪ Know the local traffic laws – Research or ask locals about traffic rules to avoid accidents.

▪ Rent from reliable companies – If you plan to rent a motorcycle, make sure to rent from a reputable provider that offers well-maintained vehicles.

Recent Incident: Motorcycle Crash on Parallel Road

A motorcycle crash on March 20, serves as a grim reminder of the risks on Pattaya’s roads. The incident occurred at 9:00 AM on the parallel road near the Khao Mai Kaew Police Checkpoint, Banglamung District. A 27-year-old woman, Ms. Aorawan Rukboon, was injured after her Honda PCX motorcycle collided with the rear of a white MG sedan. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist was speeding before losing control and crashing into the vehicle, causing her to fall and sustain injuries to her right shoulder and arm.







The driver of the car, Ms. Aonuma Boonpoon, stopped at the scene and assisted with the investigation. The injured motorcyclist was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

This incident highlights the importance of safe driving, especially in a tourist-heavy city like Pattaya, where the combination of high speeds, unfamiliar roads, and reckless driving can lead to serious accidents. It’s crucial for tourists to remain cautious and aware of their surroundings when navigating the roads to ensure their safety and the safety of others.



























