Pattaya City launches blood donation drive to tackle shortage

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to tackle the critical shortage of blood supply and commemorate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s 6th cycle Birthday Anniversary, which falls on July 28, Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross launched a blood donation drive on April 26. The campaign has set a target to collect 730,000 cc of blood throughout its duration, with a minimum of two donation drives scheduled per month until the end of the year.







The dire need for blood donations, which has adversely impacted urgent surgical procedures for patients, prompted this initiative. Chonburi Province spearheaded the blood donation project aiming to provide vital assistance to patients in need of blood transfusions and those undergoing emergency surgeries at hospitals. Additionally, it endeavours to cultivate a sense of unity and altruism within the community by encouraging voluntary blood donations.







































