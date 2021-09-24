Plans laid to end flooding on Pattaya Soi Khao Noi… in 2024

Nongprue Subdistrict has requested 50 million baht to finally end chronic flooding on Soi Khao Noi that often resembles white-water rapids.

Mayor Winai Inpitak said Sept. 23 that the constant flood of photos and videos on social media showing roaring water flowing down Soi Khao Noi has damaged the reputation of the municipality for years. It has to end.







Residents, of course, are less concerned about Nongprue’s reputation than the repeated bouts of property damage. Winai didn’t mention that, though.

So, the mayor said, Nongprue engineers devised a plan to lay two-meter-wide drainage pipes under each side of the busy street along with traps to catch trash that clog the system.



The 50 million baht needed for the project was requested as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget – which begins Oct. 1, 2022. It remains to see if it will be approved.

If it is approved, flood relief likely would not come until the end of 2024.































