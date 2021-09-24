Thailand extends emergency decree; delays reopening again until Nov 1

A subcommittee of Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided on Thursday to extend the state of emergency for another two months and to postpone the reopening of the country from October 1st to November 1st.







Subcommittee chairman Gen Nattaphon Nakpanich said the subcommittee approved the proposal to extend the emergency decree until the end of November to control the spread of COVID-19. The decree had been due to expire at the end of this month.



The panel also decided to delay the reopening of 5 tourist provinces for quarantine-free international travel. Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi were originally due to reopen on October 1st but the panel would like to delay the reopening until November 1st.







The subcommittee will present the proposals for approval by a full CCSA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Monday. (NNT)



























