Driver following GPS kills 3 in Pathum Thani as Pattaya faces similar road hazards

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic traffic accident claimed the lives of three people after a driver unfamiliar with local roads collided with a motorbike under an overpass near Wat Rat Sattha in Pathum Thani.

At 11:30 a.m. on January 11, police from Mueang Pathum Thani District, traffic officers, local volunteers, and forensic doctors from the Ministry of Justice rushed to the scene after reports of a collision between a white Toyota Fortuner and a Honda Wave.







The driver, Sorakrit, reportedly relied on his GPS for navigation. When he looked up at an unmarked intersection, his vehicle struck the motorbike carrying three riders. All three motorbike occupants – 58-year-old Ms. Urai Thamdee, 59-year-old Ms. Kankera Khemtong, and an 8-year-old girl, Ms. Urai’s granddaughter – were killed instantly.

Police immediately began a full investigation, documenting vehicle damage, skid marks, and collision traces. Sorakrit remained in shock at the scene before being taken in for questioning. Breathalyzer tests confirmed that alcohol was not a factor.

Eyewitness Thammarong Duangkhamchan, 50, said he was heading to go fishing when he heard a loud crash. “When I arrived, I saw three people lying on the road. The child still had a pulse at first, but the injuries were too severe to help,” he said.





The victims were transported to the Forensic Institute, Ministry of Justice, for post-mortem examinations, while authorities coordinated with family members for funeral arrangements.

This tragic accident highlights broader road safety issues across Thailand. Similar problems are reported in Pattaya, where unmarked intersections, blocked footpaths, and chaotic traffic create ongoing risks for motorcyclists and pedestrians. Despite repeated enforcement efforts, residents say unsafe conditions persist, leaving people vulnerable to serious accidents.



































