Pickup plows into shops, pickups in Sattahip

Four trucks, a salon and a coffee shop were damaged when a sleepy driver smashed his Toyota Hilux into a group of commercial buildings in Sattahip.







Narongtham Maneenop, 25, had to be pried from the Toyota after it flipped on its side Sept. 12 on Sukhumvit Road at Soi 43. He suffered only minor injuries and was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.









In addition to his truck, Narongtham also damaged three other pickups, took out the awning for five shophouses and damaged a beauty salon and an adjacent coffee shop.

An exact reason for the crash initially was unknown, but police said the driver likely dozed off behind the wheel.











