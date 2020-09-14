2 hurt as driver nods off in Bang Saray

Two people were hurt when their pickup truck crashed into an electricity pole in Bang Saray.

Driver Atit Chomchalao, 41, and nephew Aksorn Srisorndom, 22, were transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center following the Sept. 10 wreck on Sukhumvit Road outside Kratom Ta-Yai.







Atit’s Toyota pickup took out the utility pole on the center island.

He said he was driving back from the Chonburi College of Agriculture and Technology to the Taotan Community when he fell asleep and struck the pole.

He was charged with reckless driving causing damage to public property.



















