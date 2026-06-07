Phuket raid exposes illegal Russian-run filler clinic operating from luxury villa

PHUKET, Thailand – Thai police have arrested a Russian woman accused of operating an illegal cosmetic clinic from a luxury villa in Phuket, seizing medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and treatment supplies worth more than 600,000 baht during a raid dubbed “Moscow Devil Filler.”

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division, working alongside officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, carried out a search at a villa in Thep Krasattri, Thalang district, following an investigation into reports of foreigners allegedly operating unauthorized businesses in the province.







Authorities arrested a 45-year-old Russian national identified as Kristine. She faces multiple charges, including operating a medical facility without a license, providing medical services without authorization, selling medical devices without approval, distributing unregistered medical products, and illegally selling pharmaceuticals.

Police said the investigation began after receiving information that an unlicensed beauty clinic was being operated inside a luxury villa. Investigators gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant before conducting the raid. During the operation, officers found a woman receiving what appeared to be a cosmetic treatment on a treatment bed inside a ground-floor room. A search of the premises uncovered a large quantity of medicines, medical supplies, cosmetic-treatment products and medical devices. In total, authorities seized 130 items across 32 categories, with an estimated value exceeding 600,000 baht.

According to police, Kristine identified herself as the owner of the villa and admitted that the clinic had not been licensed. She also allegedly acknowledged that she did not hold a Thai medical license.







Investigators further stated that she admitted some of the medical products and equipment had been brought into Thailand from Russia through the airport without proper authorization.

The suspect and the seized items were transferred to Thalang Police Station for further legal proceedings. The raid forms part of ongoing efforts by Thai authorities to crack down on illegal businesses and unauthorized medical services operated by foreign nationals in Phuket, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations. (TNA)

















































