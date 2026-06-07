Koh Phangan mourns respected physician after British rider’s cocaine and drink-driving crash

KOH PHANGAN, Thailand – A British tour company owner accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol before seriously injuring a prominent Thai doctor in a motorcycle collision is now facing a more serious charge after the victim succumbed to his injuries. Police on Koh Phangan confirmed on June 7 that they are preparing to charge 51-year-old British national Wilcock Duncan, owner of a tour boat operator, with causing death by reckless driving following the death of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Theerasak Kaewamaritwong, 53, a respected respiratory and critical care specialist widely known on the island as “Dr. Ton.”







The fatal incident occurred at approximately 9:21 p.m. on May 23 along a roadside in Moo 1, Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province. Dr. Theerasak was reportedly exercising when he was struck by a motorcycle allegedly ridden by Duncan. The doctor suffered catastrophic injuries, including severe head trauma and bleeding on the brain. After receiving initial treatment, he was transferred to Bangkok’s Ramathibodi Hospital, where he remained under intensive medical care. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away on June 7. Following confirmation of the doctor’s death, Koh Phangan police moved quickly to locate Duncan, who had previously been granted temporary release on bail by the Koh Samui Provincial Court on May 26.

Police said officers found the suspect at the address he had provided to the court. However, Duncan reportedly requested a postponement of his meeting with investigators, stating that he would appear with legal counsel on June 8. According to police, the original charges related to causing serious injury will now be upgraded to causing death by reckless driving, an offense carrying a significantly heavier penalty. Investigators are also expected to petition the court to revoke Duncan’s bail, arguing that the increased severity of the case raises concerns about a possible flight risk.

Before the victim’s death, Duncan was already facing multiple allegations connected to the crash, including reckless driving causing serious injury, failing to stop and assist after a collision, driving without a valid license, operating an untaxed vehicle, driving without mandatory insurance, cocaine use, and driving while intoxicated. Authorities also revealed that Duncan is the subject of a separate criminal investigation involving his tourism business. Prosecutors allege he used Thai nominees to illegally operate a tour company and conducted tourism-related business without proper authorization.

Those allegations include providing false information to government officials, engaging in restricted business activities as a foreign national, using Thai individuals to circumvent ownership restrictions, and operating a tourism business without a license. With the upgraded charge, police say Duncan now faces a total of 11 criminal allegations across the two cases. The death of Dr. Theerasak has sparked widespread concern on Koh Phangan and beyond. Colleagues and residents have remembered him as a dedicated physician who provided critical medical care to both locals and visitors on the island. Police say the investigation remains ongoing as prosecutors prepare to pursue the expanded case.

















































