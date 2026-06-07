Pattaya Immigration raids net most suspects under ‘No Entry, No Stay, No Escape’ policy

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Immigration Bureau is launching a massive security crackdown to wipe out transnational crime, online scams, and visa abuse. Moving away from lenient entry practices, authorities are shifting their focus to heightened security and strict screening under the new “No Entry, No Stay, No Escape” framework.

NO ENTRY (Strict Gatekeeping)

To block call-center gangs and illegal laborers at departure airports before they can even board a flight to Thailand in the guise of tourists.

29,490 foreigners were officially denied entry at border control due to insufficient funds, missing itineraries, or suspicious visa runs. 169,506 individuals are currently blacklisted inside the APPS digital screening system, blocking them before they can even board a flight to Thailand.







NO STAY (Targeting Visa Abuse)

To crack down on visa abuse and illegal work arrangements. Foreigners holding student or volunteer visas who skip classes to work illegally will have their visas revoked immediately.

668 “Fake Student” (ED) Visas have been instantly revoked after holders were caught skipping classes to work or operate illegally. 14,161 overstayers and illegal workers have been arrested and processed for deportation.

NO ESCAPE (Intelligence-Led Raids)

To flush out active transnational crime networks. Authorities are syncing Immigration Big Data directly with local police to conduct surprise raids.

190 high-risk target zones have been raided nationwide through Immigration Big Data. Chonburi (Pattaya) tops the list with 147 targeted operations, followed by Chiang Mai and Phuket. Thailand continues to welcome genuine visitors, tourists, and workers with open arms. However, those who misuse the system or engage in illegal activity should be aware that authorities are vigilant and consequences are swift. (PRD)

















































