Petrol station delights customers with remarkable fuel promotions

A Caltex petrol station near U-Tapao Airport in Plutaluang, Chonburi Province, became the talk of the town for its exceptional customer appreciation efforts on their opening day, by offering substantial fuel discounts and freebies on June 21.

From the early hours, a queue of vehicles eagerly awaited the limited-time promotion, which included a 1 Baht per liter reduction for all fuel types. Customers who topped up 200 Baht of fuel received an additional 200 Baht for free. The overwhelming response painted a vivid picture as the queue grew longer throughout the morning, with over a hundred vehicles participating.







Among the fortunate individuals was Chanyaphon Yenwijit, a 60-year-old from Rayong province, who expressed gratitude for the unexpected bonus. Ms. Umaporn Sriprapas, the gas station manager, was thrilled with the community’s enthusiastic response and emphasized the station’s commitment to sharing profits with their customers.

She revealed plans for future promotions to ensure more customers could benefit in the coming months, alleviating the financial burden during these challenging times.















