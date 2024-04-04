Persistent problems plague south Pattaya canal

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya continues to grapple with persistent issues plaguing the South Pattaya canal, including siltation, land encroachment, unauthorized construction, and waste dumping, sparking concerns among residents and officials alike.

At the Pattaya City Council meeting on April 3, Councillor Metakrit Sunthat opened a live questioning session to address management issues surrounding the canal. Metakrit highlighted the lack of serious action from Pattaya City despite ongoing complaints, leading to the prolonged existence of these problems.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai responded, acknowledging the longstanding nature of the issues but asserting that Pattaya City has not been idle. Legal proceedings, including addressing illegal construction encroaching on the canal, have caused delays in the resolution process.

Currently, legal steps are underway, including demolition orders in accordance with the Building Control Act. Specific cases of illegal construction are being addressed, with one seeking permission from the Port Authority and the other slated for immediate demolition, with preparations already underway.







Efforts to tackle waste dumping into the river are also underway, with stringent measures being implemented under public health law procedures. Additionally, Pattaya City has outlined plans for the development of the canal under the “Beautiful Clean Water” project, aiming to transform the area into a leisure and recreational spot for Pattaya’s future.







Despite these measures, concerns persist among residents and observers about the efficacy and timeliness of Pattaya City’s actions in addressing the longstanding issues plaguing the South Pattaya Canal. The community continues to call for swift and comprehensive solutions to ensure the area’s environmental and civic well-being.































