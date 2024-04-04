Pattaya tourism events planning criticized over optimization concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, head of the Chonburi Tourism Council, has expressed concerns about the current state of event planning in Pattaya, a city emerging as a pivotal tourism destination in the country.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration between government and private sectors, Thanet underscored the need for brainstorming and organizing various activities or events to optimize tourism benefits. Despite past successes like the Pattaya Music Festival, Pattaya Countdown, and International Fireworks Festival, recent trends signal a shift in event planning dynamics.







He said, “While smaller-scale events held throughout the year may provide some benefits, they often lack the vibrancy and diversity necessary to attract tourists. Even renowned events like the Pattaya Music Festival have seen a decline in grandeur, evolving into localized affairs primarily attended by local residents.”







Thanet proposed adjusting event timing to enhance their impact. “Instead of focusing on peak tourist seasons like Songkran or New Year, when resources could be better utilized elsewhere, events should be scheduled during the low season to maximize benefits.







“Events with proven success, such as the International Fireworks Festival, should maintain their place in the tourism calendar to sustain recognition and continuous tourist visits. Past events have attracted hundreds of thousands of tourists, showcasing their significant contribution to Pattaya’s tourism industry.”































