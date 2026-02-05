Pedestrian crossings still fail to stop drivers in Thailand as a schoolchild is hit

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing CCTV clip circulating online has once again exposed a problem Thailand seems unable to solve — the routine disregard for pedestrian crossings, even in front of schools.

Shared on February 4 by the popular Facebook page Drama-addict, the footage shows a motorcycle rider failing to stop at a zebra crossing and crashing into a female school student as she legally crossed the road. The incident occurred at about 3.26 p.m. on February 3 on Ekachai Road in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district.







In the video, several students are seen crossing at the marked crosswalk. A car in one lane slows down and stops to give way, following traffic rules. Moments later, a motorcycle travelling at speed in the adjacent lane does not slow down and slams into the student, sending her tumbling onto the road in front of shocked bystanders.

The rider also fell from the motorcycle before getting up to check on the injured student, as nearby motorists and pedestrians rushed in to help.



Once shared online, the clip triggered an outpouring of anger and frustration. Many commenters said the incident reflects a chronic failure of traffic discipline in Thailand, where zebra crossings are widely treated as decorative road paint rather than legally protected spaces for pedestrians. Comparisons were quickly drawn with countries where strict enforcement makes drivers stop instinctively — not optionally.

Calls have grown louder for concrete action rather than repeated promises. Suggested measures include raised crossings, speed bumps, rumble strips, flashing warning lights, and stricter enforcement, especially near schools. Others pointed out that similar crashes have occurred not only in Bangkok, but also in Pattaya and major cities nationwide, often with fatal consequences.





Equally worrying, some users warned against well-meaning but dangerous behavior after accidents, reminding the public not to move severely injured victims unless absolutely necessary, as improper handling can worsen injuries. Emergency responders with proper equipment should be allowed to take over.

Despite years of public outrage, viral clips, and repeated tragedies, zebra crossing accidents continue to occur with alarming regularity. For many Thais and long-term residents alike, the latest incident is not shocking because it is rare — but because it is painfully familiar, underscoring a road safety problem that Thailand has talked about for decades, yet still fails to decisively fix.



































