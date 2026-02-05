Police intensify hunt after woman flees for help on East Pattaya hillside

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are continuing their investigation into a disturbing incident in which a young woman ran onto the roadside seeking help on Khao Jao Mae Sakorn in Huai Yai, East Pattaya.

The incident occurred on the evening of February 1, when motorists reported seeing a distressed woman flagging down vehicles along the hillside road in Moo 6, Huai Yai sub-district. The woman, later identified as Ms. Kae (alias), 26, from Prachinburi province, was found in a vulnerable condition and urgently requesting assistance.







A passing pickup truck driver stopped to help, provided clothing, and contacted Huai Yai Police Station. Officers arrived at the scene shortly afterward and escorted the woman to hospital for a thorough medical examination before formally recording her statement.

Investigators spent nearly 10 hours the following day interviewing the woman to gather detailed information surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

Providing an update on February 4, Pol. Col. Warawut Nittayawan, Superintendent of Huai Yai Police Station, said officers immediately secured the area after receiving the report and assigned both investigation and intelligence teams to collect further evidence.





At this stage, police are compiling witness statements and related evidence to establish a clear understanding of what occurred. Authorities have not disclosed further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed that all procedures are being carried out carefully, transparently, and in accordance with the law, stressing their commitment to uncovering the full truth and bringing those responsible to justice.



































