Pattaya mediates Jomtien nightlife noise complaints as operators pledge improvements

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chairs a mediation meeting at City Hall with officials and entertainment venue operators to address noise complaints affecting residents in the Jomtien area, with discussions concluding in a satisfactory settlement for all parties.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has stepped in to mediate complaints over excessive noise from entertainment venues in the Jomtien area, with business operators agreeing to take corrective action to reduce the impact on nearby residents.

On February 4, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a mediation meeting following complaints from residents of condominium developments in Jomtien who reported ongoing disturbance from loud music played by nearby nightlife establishments.



Following discussions, the entertainment venue operators expressed their willingness to cooperate and committed to improving and adjusting their sound systems to better control volume levels. The measures aim to reduce noise disturbance and ease the impact on residents living in the surrounding area.

Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor and regulate the situation, stressing the importance of maintaining a balance between business operations and the quality of life of local communities, particularly in residential zones near entertainment areas.

During the meeting, the mayor gave all parties the opportunity to present their views and concerns, allowing both residents and business operators to explain their positions. The open discussion helped pave the way toward a mutual understanding and a practical settlement aimed at reducing noise impacts while allowing businesses to operate responsibly.















