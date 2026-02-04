Pleasant February weather draws tourists to unwind along Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas are experiencing cooler mornings as a moderate to fairly strong cold air mass continues to cover upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). The conditions are expected to bring pleasant temperatures in the morning, with warmer weather returning during the day.

The TMD said the high-pressure system remains dominant, resulting in cool morning conditions across the Eastern region, including Pattaya, while daytime temperatures stay warm. Residents are advised to take care of their health as temperatures fluctuate between morning and afternoon.







For Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard, skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 18–24°C in the morning and rising to 32–34°C during the day. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 15–35 km/h, with sea waves around 1 meter, increasing to over 1 meter offshore.

In the Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds continue, and mariners are urged to navigate with caution, especially in offshore areas where waves may reach 1–2 meters.



The department added that dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand, including the Eastern region, remains at good to moderate levels, supported by improved air ventilation.

Overall, Pattaya is expected to enjoy comfortable weather conditions, particularly in the mornings, making it favorable for outdoor activities, while sea conditions require continued caution for small boats and coastal operators.



































