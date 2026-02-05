Senior police inspector reviews Pattaya City Police Station, pushes service standards and readiness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, conducted an official inspection of Pattaya City Police Station in Chonburi as part of the National Police Inspectorate’s 2026 annual review plan, Feb 4.

He was welcomed by Pol. Lt. Col. Siriwat Khajmat, Deputy Superintendent for Crime Prevention and Suppression, along with station officers, who presented operational reports in line with Royal Thai Police evaluation criteria.







The inspection focused on assessing overall performance, transparency, and efforts to raise public service standards. Key areas reviewed included personnel readiness, facilities, equipment, vehicles, security systems, operational reporting, and emergency response simulations aimed at improving efficiency and preparedness in real-life situations.

Major evaluation points covered annual crime statistics and investigation performance, operational readiness of manpower and resources, public service quality with an emphasis on transparency, speed, cleanliness, and professional conduct, as well as scenario-based training for incident response and public assistance.





Administrative management, including official documentation, procurement, financial reporting, and station organization, was also reviewed.

Inspectors stressed the importance of continuous development to ensure police operations remain effective, transparent, and capable of building public trust, ultimately delivering high-quality service to residents and visitors in Pattaya.



































