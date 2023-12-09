Peacekeeping unit helps vulnerable people in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Peacekeeping Unit, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and the Protection Center for the Destitute in Chonburi Province, has carried out a humanitarian operation to help vulnerable people in the Pattaya area, including Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach.







The operation, which took place on December 8, aimed to enhance a positive tourism image in the region, as well as to improve the living conditions of the people in need. The Peacekeeping Unit, along with the social workers and volunteers from the participating agencies, inspected the area and identified nine individuals who required assistance. They then facilitated their transfer to the Protection Center for the Destitute in Chonburi Province, where they will receive proper care and support, as well as further referrals for ongoing assistance.







The Peacekeeping Unit also urged the public to report any similar incidents or cases of vulnerable people in the Pattaya area to the Pattaya City Hotline 1337, so that they can provide timely and effective assistance. They said that they will continue to work with the relevant agencies and organizations to help the people in need and to make Pattaya a safe and attractive destination for everyone.



























