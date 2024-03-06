Pattaya’s tourism vision aligns with Thailand’s aviation ambitions

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a resounding declaration of Pattaya’s commitment to both its local residents and the global tourist community, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the eagerly awaited kick-off of the Pattaya Music Festival 2024. Under the resplendent theme of “Sound on the Sand,” this annual extravaganza promises to serenade audiences with the melodies of over 50 renowned artists across a spectrum of musical genres.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Pattaya's iconic beaches – Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and the enchanting Koh Larn Island – the festival is slated to span the entirety of March, unfolding its enchanting rhythms over four consecutive weekends. With each performance pulsating with energy and passion, the event aims not only to entertain but also to invigorate the local economy and promote Pattaya as a year-round tourist destination.







Mayor Poramet, in a stirring address on March 2nd, underscored the festival's significance in aligning with the city's overarching vision encapsulated in the slogan, "Pattaya, for every age, every day." Emphasizing Pattaya's allure as a haven of warmth and natural beauty, he highlighted the influx of European tourists seeking refuge from the biting cold of their homelands, flocking to the city in unprecedented numbers.







Moreover, the implementation of a visa-free campaign targeted at enticing tourists from key markets such as China, India, and Russia has bolstered Pattaya’s appeal, amplifying its global resonance as a premier tourist destination in the Chonburi province.With an impressive booking rate exceeding 80%, March promises to be a month of bustling activity, injecting a welcome infusion of vitality into the local economy. From tourism-related businesses to bars and hotels, the ripple effects of the festival are poised to paint a rosy economic outlook for the region, offering a beacon of hope amidst uncertain times.

In a parallel narrative, Chai Watcharong, the articulate spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, unveiled plans for the ambitious development of Thailand's aviation and transportation hub—the Aviation Hub. Speaking at the prestigious 'Ignite Thailand' event on March 1, Chai elucidated the government's strategic blueprint, aimed at positioning Thailand as a formidable player on the global aviation stage.







Central to this vision is the transformation of Suvarnabhumi Airport into a bustling nexus of international air travel, meticulously designed to accommodate up to 60 million passengers with seamless efficiency. This bold initiative underscores the government's unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and solidifying Thailand's stature as a beacon of progress in the aviation realm.
































