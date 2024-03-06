BCCT Evening and Book Signing with Brian Jacks – Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Join us for a BCCT evening with Brian Jacks, Britain’s first Olympic and World Championship Judo medalist, and British and European Champion in 1979 and 1980 in the BBC ‘Superstars’ programme.

Brian is launching a newly revised and updated autobiography entitled “Mindset of a Champion’. Copies will be available to buy and Brian will happily sign them for each buyer.

There will also be stories from Brian’s life, a Q&A session and an opportunity to take photos.







Date: Friday 29th March 2024

Time: 6-9 pm

Venue: Pattaya Sports Hub

Cost: there is no entry fee – food and drinks are available to purchase on your accounts – but we ask that you book if you are attending so that we can inform our host.

Booking: please click here or email [email protected] for booking assistance







หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English































