Nong Nooch Tropical Garden welcomed the 100th calf born at the Pattaya tourist attraction.

Park Director Kampol Tansajja announced the birth of Baicha on July 7, saying the offspring of 17-year-old mother Baitoey and 20-year-old father Maimuang was healthy and already wandering around the camp. The calf was Baitoey’s third.

The new elephant can be seen by visitors during normal hours.