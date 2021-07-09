Jobless Pattaya village roasting coconuts to make a living

A group of unemployed Huay Yai residents are roasting coconuts to fill their free time and maybe even make some money.

The Churotsawan Community cooks said roasting the coconuts over a flame preserves their lifespans and makes the juice sweeter and smoother.







Prapatsorn Kaewlamduan, 54, said she came up with the idea while harvesting coconuts from her backyard garden. She then told friends to keep everyone in the village occupied while they are not working.

She said the pandemic had caused a lot of her neighbors to lose their jobs. Neighbors have spent all their savings and needed to do something.







Prapatsorn said she roasts 20-50 coconuts at a time, based on pre-orders. She burns them in her yard, not in the community center, to avoid spreading the smoke over a large area.

She said the coconuts can be kept in the refrigerator longer than raw coconuts and the juice can be used in herbal drinks, for cooking or even made into snacks.

Anyone wanting to learn Prapatsorn’s technique can call her at 098-869-4498.





























