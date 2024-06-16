Tourists continue to flock to Koh Larn Island day after blackout

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya buzzed with activity on June 15 as tourists continued to flock to Koh Larn, undeterred by a recent power disruption. Thai and international visitors, including families with children and adults, eagerly queued for ferry boats and speedboats to explore the island’s attractions.









The power outage occurred following an incident where sand excavators near a protected beach area in Pattaya damaged crucial power lines supplying electricity to Koh Larn, owned by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). Pattaya city officials and the PEA acted swiftly to restore normal electricity supply promptly.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet provided insights into the outage, attributing it to an unforeseen accident during on-going work. He commended the PEA for their rapid response, ensuring electricity was fully restored to the island by 4:30 p.m. Despite some customer cancellations due to the outage, disruptions were minimal as the issue was resolved within hours.

Apart from electricity concerns, attention was also focused on water supply adequacy for consumption and daily use on Koh Larn. Pattaya city collaborated with the Royal Thai Navy to deliver an additional 170 tons (over 150,000 litres) of water to the island, reassuring both tourists and residents.

Mayor Poramet assured the public of Koh Larn’s readiness to welcome visitors, stating, “The island remains an attractive destination, undeterred by recent challenges, and is geared up to accommodate tourists for the upcoming weekend and beyond.”

