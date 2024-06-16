Oil slicks in Pattaya Bay spark environmental concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Online clips have surfaced showing boats navigating the oil-contaminated waters of Pattaya Bay. The person filming remarked, “The sea is covered with oil, possibly related to the missing oil ships. The sea is all covered with oil.”

On June 15, reporters investigated the shoreline area connected to Pattaya Bay. Aerial photos revealed extensive oil-like contaminants mixed with seawater in front of Pattaya Bay near Bali Hai Cape. A breakwater is in place to prevent the oil slick from reaching Pattaya city, but the contamination remains evident.









Furthermore, oil-like contaminants and a faint oil smell were detected along the beach at Bali Hai Cape. This discovery has raised concerns about potential impacts on marine resources and Pattaya’s tourism industry, prompting calls for relevant authorities to investigate the situation urgently.

An online user commented, “The area around Bali Hai Cape likely discharges wastewater because every time I pass by on a boat, there’s always a foul odour.” This remark highlights the on-going environmental issues faced by the area, emphasizing the need for immediate attention and action to protect the local ecosystem and tourism sector.







































