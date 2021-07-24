Pattaya’s new ‘hospitel’ admits 1st 50 Covid-19 patients

Pattaya’s newest “hospital” welcomed its first 50 coronavirus patients, who will nurse their minor symptoms at a converted Jomtien Beach hotel.

Administered by Pattaya Hospital, the D Varee hotel-cum-hospitel has 800 beds in 400 rooms where those with no or minimal Covid-19 symptoms can convalesce. Should symptoms worsen, patients will be transferred to the Soi Buakhao hospital.







The opening of the “hospitel,” Pattaya’s second, comes as record numbers of new Covid-19 cases stress hospitals and fill beds. Chonburi on Saturday reported another 662 coronavirus cases with 162 of those found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said July 23 he expects the D Varee will be filled by those who take rapid antigen tests and test positive. As the tests rarely produce false positives, those who do test positive almost certainly have the virus and can spread it, requiring them to isolate away from family and friends even if they don’t develop symptoms.

























