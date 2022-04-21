Pattaya’s mayoral candidates to debate May 7

Pattaya’s mayoral candidates will take part in a four-way debate May 7 in hopes of swaying minds and votes in the citywide election two weeks after.

The Pattaya Business & Tourism Association is organizing the debate at the Terminal 21 shopping mall from 5-9 p.m. The debate also will be streamed live on the PBTA’s Facebook page.







PBTA President Boonanan Pattanasin said emcee Puwanart Kunpalin will moderate the debate between former deputy mayor and MP Poramet Ngampichet, ex-Banglamung District chief Sakchai Taengho, progressive candidate Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai and former city councilman and PBTA president Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn.

Boonanan said topics will include the candidates’ vision and management styles, and how they will address the city’s major problems.





























