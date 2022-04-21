Police to announce Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ case conclusion on April 26

The chief of the Provincial Police Region 1 said police would announce the conclusion of their investigation into the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong on April 26.

He confirmed there was evidence for the prosecution of all her speedboat companions.



Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said interrogators would hold a press conference on the Tangmo case at the Nonthaburi provincial police headquarters at 1pm on April 26. On the same day they would report their charges on suspects to public prosecutors. There was enough evidence to prosecute all speedboat companions of Tangmo, he said.







On April 26, police would elaborate on their investigation and answer all questions and doubts that interested people. The information would cover incidents related to the actress’s drowning, the collection of evidence, the speedboat, criminal offences, possible punishment and the alleged urination aboard the boat by the late actress, Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat said.



Existing evidence led to the charge of recklessness causing death. There was not a trace of physical assault and the wounds in Tangmo’s leg matched the boat’s propellor, he said.

Tangmo, 37, fell overboard off the speedboat on which she traveled with five other people in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province on the night of Feb 24. (TNA)































