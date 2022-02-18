Pattaya’s Makha Bucha Day concludes in candlelight procession

Buddhists prayed in candlelight again as the venerated procession returned to Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery on Makha Bucha Day.

A day that started with alms giving and festival shopping ended in tradition, although participants were asked to keep their socially acceptable distance in deference to coronavirus restrictions.



Abbot Anan Thammachoto oversaw all the proceedings.

Outside the South Pattaya temple’s walls Feb. 16, police checked that alcohol wasn’t being served in restaurants and the fake restaurants – i.e., bars – remained closed.









































