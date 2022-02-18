Pattaya’s Makha Bucha Day concludes in candlelight procession

By Pattaya Mail
0
337
Thais Buddhists and foreigners participate in the candlelight procession around the sacred temple to mark Makha Bucha day.

Buddhists prayed in candlelight again as the venerated procession returned to Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery on Makha Bucha Day.

A day that started with alms giving and festival shopping ended in tradition, although participants were asked to keep their socially acceptable distance in deference to coronavirus restrictions.

Abbot Anan Thammachoto oversaw all the proceedings.

Outside the South Pattaya temple’s walls Feb. 16, police checked that alcohol wasn’t being served in restaurants and the fake restaurants – i.e., bars – remained closed.


The market place in the grounds of Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery was quite busy throughout Makha Bucha Day.


Though the ceremonies were subdued, devout Buddhists took time to pray to Lord Buddha on this holy day.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR