Thai PM blames high prices on worldwide inflation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha admitted that goods prices were rising and blamed it on worldwide inflation.

During the House’s general debate, Gen Prayut said he admitted that goods prices went up and the government was solving the problem.



Goods prices increased and some goods became expensive because of worldwide rising inflation. Besides, COVID-19 situations caused prices to rise unexpectedly. The government could not solve all problems at the same time but had to prioritize problems and solve them accordingly, Gen Prayut said.







International tensions also formed another reason for high prices and the opposition should treat the government fairly because no governments would want to see any slight increase in prices, he said.

He assured that Thailand was financially healthy and had huge foreign exchange reserves. He said that he would apply useful information from the general debate to solve problems. (TNA)































