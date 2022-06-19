Pattaya’s Koh Larn incinerator plan tangled in government red tape

A proposal to build a garbage incinerator on Koh Larn continues to shoulder its way through Thailand’s vast bureaucracy.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said June 17 that the contract for the twin-incinerator project now is being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General. The OAG, however, has concerns about the environmental impact of burning trash on the Pattaya tourist island and has sent a list of question for local officials to answer.







The OAG review is expected to conclude by the end of June, after which it will be sent for approval by the OAG Commission. That panel has not promised any timeline for when consideration or approval will occur, Kiattisak said.

Once approved, the city will put the construction job out for bid. Construction itself is slated to take up to seven months.





Once operational, the incinerator will focus on eliminating the island’s 60,000-ton backlog of trash, burning 50 tons a day. Wiping out the backlog will take more than 30 years at that snail-like pace.

The proposal being reviewed calls for two incinerators in one facility, each capable of burning 25 tons of trash a day. The contractor would receive 1,900 baht per ton, with a 10% rate increase after five years.































