Thailand laying down policy framework to promote utilization of 5G technology

The deployment of 5G technology in support of national development has long been a key policy pursued by the current administration, with emphasis on using technology creatively to create more opportunities and make Thailand a regional center for digital affairs.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently presided over the opening ceremony for Thailand 5G Summit 2022 at Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Center. The summit was organized by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES), and private sector co-hosts. The latter included Huawei Technologies (Thailand) and the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA).







The prime minister said the MDES has been tasked with laying down a policy framework for promoting the utilization of 5G technology in Thailand. This in turn would benefit the management of telecommunication infrastructure that accommodates 5G and promotes the development of new products and services.





Gen Prayut called this year’s summit a starting point for developing collaboration networks in Thailand and abroad. The event also serves to demonstrate Thailand’s 5G capacity and the preparedness of its telecom infrastructure to accommodate 5G technology. Additionally, it serves to help Thailand expand on technologies and digital innovations for the purposes of enhancing the nation’s competitiveness and driving the digital economy. The summit will also contribute to the kingdom’s efforts to become a regional leader in 5G technology.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said driving digital technology and innovations is crucial for promoting the utilization of 5G, while also expanding opportunities for the business and civic sectors.(NNT)

































