Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach landscape improvement project progresses over 80%, set to solve flooding issues by late 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach landscape improvement project is making significant strides, with over 80% of the work completed. The project, aimed at addressing persistent flooding problems in Pattaya and Jomtien, is now set to be finished by the end of 2025.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the site to assess progress. The project involves the installation of a 3,528-meter-long drainage system and the construction of a 3-kilometer-long pedestrian sidewalk. So far, 80% of the drainage work is complete, and 40% of the sidewalk work has been completed.







Once the project is finished, it will significantly improve flood drainage in the Jomtien area and help alleviate the flooding issues in Pattaya. The project also includes improvements to the streetscape, with underground electrical systems and a drainage system. There will be better organization of sidewalks and an increase in parking spaces, with the project adding approximately 400 new parking spaces, bringing the total to around 700 spaces for residents and tourists.

Moreover, the project includes a lighting upgrade with High Mast Lighting poles to improve both safety and visibility along the beach, with a 4-kilometer stretch of lights planned.

This ambitious project will not only solve flooding but also enhance the area’s overall infrastructure, making it more attractive for both locals and visitors alike.





























