You block, we collect – Pattaya officials clear off sidewalk and roadside obstructions to ensure public order

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities have intensified efforts to maintain public order by strictly enforcing regulations against placing items on roadsides and sidewalks that obstruct traffic and pedestrian pathways on Jomtien Beach Road. This initiative aims to enhance safety and accessibility for both residents and visitors.







Recent operations have targeted street vendors who illegally set up stalls on sidewalks, impeding pedestrian movement. Despite prior warnings, non-compliant vendors have had their goods confiscated and stored at Pattaya City Hall. Local residents have expressed support for these measures, suggesting that other areas with frequent obstructions, such as the Second Road and the vicinity in front of Wat Chaimongkol, should also be addressed to ensure clearer walkways and improved public order.

In another instance, authorities acted against a pickup truck illegally parked on a sidewalk along North Pattaya Road, reinforcing their commitment to pedestrian safety and city order. Such actions have been praised by both locals and tourists, who emphasize the need for stricter enforcement to deter inconsiderate and hazardous parking practices.

The ongoing ‘Street and Sidewalks Clearing’ policy addresses illegal street vendors, unauthorized businesses, and public space obstructions, ensuring a cleaner and more organized city. This initiative reflects Pattaya’s dedication to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Residents have also voiced concerns about specific locations where obstructions persist. For example, reports indicate that a som tam (papaya salad) vendor frequently parks vehicles that block the sidewalk near the crosswalk at Phra Tamnak Soi 5, in front of Yin Yom Beach. Additionally, cones have been observed placed by a restaurant opposite the Thepprasit housing complex, further obstructing pedestrian pathways.







Authorities remind the public that while individuals have the right to protect their interests, they must also respect the rights of others. The continuous enforcement of the ‘You Block, We Collect’ policy is crucial for maintaining public order and ensuring that public spaces remain accessible to all.























