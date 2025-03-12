More roads to go one-way in Pattaya – Enhancing tourist safety with real-time CCTV surveillance and temporary lifeguard stations

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Administration Board convened to discuss measures aimed at improving the safety of tourists, focusing on the installation of more real-time CCTV cameras and the construction of temporary lifeguard stations along local beaches.

Chaired by Anupong Phuthanawarat, Pattaya City Council Member, the meeting explored various safety initiatives for Pattaya’s beaches, including Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, Wong Amat Beach, and others. The discussion emphasized the need to improve the condition of existing lifeguard stations, some of which are in poor condition and require repairs, while some beaches lack dedicated lifeguard stations altogether. Currently, on Pattaya Beach, lifeguards only use umbrellas and tables for safety monitoring, which is deemed inadequate for a major tourist destination.







Nattapol Teerawutvorravet, Director of the Strategy and Budget Office, clarified that Pattaya Beach is managed by the Port Authority of Thailand’s regional branch in Pattaya, which restricts the construction of permanent structures on the beach. However, discussions will continue with relevant agencies to explore the feasibility of establishing temporary lifeguard facilities.

In addition, Pattaya City is progressing with the installation of surveillance cameras at high-risk areas, including public parks and tourist spots. As part of this effort, a video streaming system will be implemented for real-time monitoring, allowing access through the Pattaya Connect platform. So far, 400 CCTV cameras have been installed, with plans to expand to 600 cameras at Pattaya Beach and eventually extend to Jomtien Beach. This initiative is designed to enhance safety for both residents and tourists.

Pattaya city officials also reviewed the success of their ongoing one-way traffic management plan, which has been implemented on Jomtien Beach Road, Soi Pattaya Second 11 (Honey), and Soi Pattaya Second 13 (Diana Inn). The initiative has received positive feedback from both residents and tourists, who have shown strong cooperation in adhering to the new traffic regulations.







Building on this success, the committee discussed expanding the one-way system to additional roads, including Soi Buakhao (connecting between Soi Buakhao) and the Second Road, as well as extending the system along Soi Buakhao towards Third Road. The meeting also involved the committee proposing further routes for one-way traffic, such as Soi Pattaya Second connecting with Petchtrakool Road, Soi Pattaya Third connecting to Petchtrakool Road, and Soi Pattaya Klang 1 connecting with Sukhumvit Soi 42.

The expansion of the one-way traffic system is a key strategy in addressing ongoing traffic congestion in Pattaya, with a focus on creating sustainable and effective solutions for the city’s transportation challenges.























