Comatose Indian tourist triggers investigation into Pattaya Sea Walking incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Indian tourist fell into a coma after participating in a Sea Walking coral watching activity on July 1, prompting an investigation by officials from the Marine and Coastal Resources Conservation of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Led by Wutthipong Wong-In, Director of the division, a team travelled to Koh Larn to probe the incident involving the vessel ‘Thongsamut 8’, which specializes in Sea Walker coral watching tours.







Sorawat Pinchusri, the 54-year-old owner of the boat, and Chuchai Plasida, a 37-year-old staff member and head guard, provided a detailed account of the incident. According to Plasida, during the coral watching activity involving approximately 20 Indian tourists, one man suddenly collapsed upon returning to the boat around noon. Immediate CPR efforts by Chuchai and assistance from the tourist’s son, who was also present, were initiated before the tourist was promptly transported to Koh Larn Hospital and subsequently transferred to a hospital in Pattaya for further medical attention.







Emphasizing a history of over two decades of incident-free operation, Sorawat confirmed the incident was unprecedented. He personally ensured the injured tourist received swift medical attention and later visited him in hospital as a gesture of goodwill. Medical professionals later determined the tourist’s condition resulted from an undisclosed pre-existing medical issue exacerbated during the activity, absolving the boat’s operations of responsibility. As a result, insurance coverage was denied due to the incident not meeting the criteria for an accident under policy terms.









Wutthipong underscored the on-going collaboration among the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, the Marine Department, Pattaya City, and the Pattaya Tourist Police to monitor and educate operators and tourists. Stressing the importance of transparent health disclosures, he noted such incidents had not previously occurred. The department intends to strengthen health screening protocols to prevent future occurrences and maintain Pattaya’s reputation as a secure marine tourism destination.



































