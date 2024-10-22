 16-year-old boy attacked by man on motorcycle for merely revving his engine uphill

SATTAHIP, Thailand – At the Plutaluang Police Station, 41-year-old Sulawan Boonprasert accompanied her son, 16-year-old Khanwit, to file a police report regarding an assault. Khanwit reported that he had been physically attacked and struck in the face with a firearm, leading to injuries on October 19. His mother sought police assistance in locating the perpetrator, expressing concern over the dangerous behavior and urging authorities to prevent such incidents from occurring on the streets at night.









Khanwit recounted the incident, which took place around 5:14 AM. He was riding his motorcycle home with a male friend after spending time at a friend’s house when he fell asleep. While traveling on Sukhumvit Road, he was followed by an unidentified man, approximately 40 years old, riding a white and red Honda Dream motorcycle. Upon reaching Khaek Hill, Khanwit revved his engine to accelerate, which the attacker misinterpreted as provocation.

The assailant forced Khanwit to stop and began hitting him multiple times in the face. Khanwit’s friend was also struck once. The assailant then used a gun to slap Khanwit across the face before fleeing the scene.





Sulawan explained that when Khanwit returned home, he recounted the frightening encounter. She took him back to the scene of the incident and then to Sattahip Hospital Km. 10 for medical treatment. They subsequently filed a report with the police to pursue legal action against the attacker, emphasizing that her son had never had issues with anyone before and did not know the assailant.

Sulawan firmly stated, “I will not let this go. I don’t want this person to harm anyone else,” highlighting her concern that the individual posed a significant threat due to his use of a firearm.

Surveillance cameras near the incident site, located on Sukhumvit Road, captured clear footage of the attacker at the time.

Police have received the complaint and have initiated an investigation to locate the perpetrator. They are currently aware of the suspect’s identity and are in the process of inviting him for questioning. If he does not comply, the police will proceed to issue a summons and then an arrest warrant as necessary to ensure legal action is taken.





































