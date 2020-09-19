Pattaya zookeeper mauled by tiger

Quick action by a coworker saved a zookeeper from being killed by a tiger in Pattaya.

Thitipong Makarom, 32, was badly mauled by one of three tigers at the closed Elephant Kingdom Pattaya Sept. 18. He was pulled to safety by a friend and transported to Banglamung Hospital.







The zookeeper said he is in charge of feeding and cleaning the cages for three tigers at the park, which currently is closed due to a lack of tourists. He never has had any problem with the animals, but this time a tiger pounced when he came into its cage.











