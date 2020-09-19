Car saleswoman fries up new career with Pattaya snack shop

The money Pattama Apin used to make selling cars was no small potatoes, but with Thailand steeped in a historic recession, no one is buying anymore and the 31-year-old Pattaya woman has turned to selling French fries.







‘Khun Gift’ opened Potato Wayside on Soi Siam Country Club near Soi Pornprapanimit 25 six months ago in the evenings as a part-time endeavor. Business at first was strictly small-fry, but after tinkering with several recipes, word got around about how good her fries were.

Each order is freshly cooked and topped with a variety of seasonings and cheese dip. Prices range from 39-79 baht, with extra cheese costing more.









Pattama said she now sells more than 10 kilograms of fried potatoes a day, generating revenue of about 50,000 baht a month, enough to cover rent and car payments and more.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but half of her business is from deliveries. Pattama said she has built a regular clientele who like not only French fries, but the smoothies, teas and other beverages she serves.

Call Pattama at 095-2489747 or 090-2456693 to have your fried potatoes delivered fresh and yummy.

