Len Jones wins at his ‘Home Course’

Friday, Sept. 18

Emerald

Stableford

This Emerald Golf Course is improving all the time since the new owners took over.

There was machinery all around the course today, keeping the fairways in terrific condition with expertly cut grass, and also getting into the rough. Mind you, it is still hard to find a flat lie on the fairways, but that is the nature of the area.







The greens are still a work in progress, but progressing very well, coming from a low base.

As some players noted about the layout of the Nick Faldo design, every hole is different and most, also very scenic, take a look around.

The current special price of 1050 all in makes it an attractive proposition. That price means compulsory cart, so not for the diehard walkers.

Len Jones and Mike Firkin have the most recent experience here, by sneaking away to have a hit on odd days. Mike had a win here at our last visit and today it was Len’s turn.

With a happy return to form, Len Jones scored a solid 35 points to take the win on his ‘home course’.









Steve Moxey reckons he always loses countbacks, and he did again, as he also had 35 points, but not enough on the homeward nine.

David McKey has been well down on form over recent times and was very happy with himself as he handed over his card with a score of 34 points, which got him third place.

Winners at Emerald

1st Place – Len Jones (26) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – Steve Moxey (11) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Dave McKey (20) – 34 pts

The weather was once again on our side as the sky was overcast all day, and getting a bit darker at times. But, in the end, there was a nice breeze, lower temperatures, and not a drop of rain. A perfect day for golf for our eight players.

We will return here about the same time next month, so if you missed playing today, it might be one to put in the diary.











