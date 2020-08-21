Pattaya workshop stresses disease prevention

Embracing the old adage that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”, Pattaya trained 300 village health volunteers to push neighbors to stay healthy and prevent disease.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai opened the Aug. 20-21 seminar at the Siamese Hotel.

The workshop focused on health promotion, disease prevention, initial medical care and health rehabilitation. Volunteers were shown to how harness data collection, communicate their findings across the health-promotion network for volunteers and methods they can use to promote healthy lifestyles and disease prevention.











