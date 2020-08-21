Fed up with road damage, Thai residents fill potholes with fish

Fed up with the province’s refusal to repair a pothole-battered road, Chonburi residents turned the holes into fish tanks.







About 10 residents of Huay Kapi Subdistrict 50 kms north of Pattaya, on Aug. 20 dropped catfish into the pothole connected by large cracks in the surface of Soi Huay Kapi 17 near Bangsaen Technical College.

The road has been damaged for years with no government agency taking responsibility for repairs.

Many cars and motorcycles fell into the hole resulting in damages.

Choke, a 62-year-old local, said he’s lived on the road for 40 years, many of which have seen the street look like the surface of the moon. He finally said enough was enough.

To bring attention to the sorry state of road affairs, neighbors released fish into the holes, some of which are connected by large fizzures that allow the fish to swim between pockmarks.

Choke said if their fishy protest goes unheeded, they will turn the entire street into one big fish pond.

